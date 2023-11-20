Arrest Made after Hospital Security Member Hurt

Police were sent to Salina Regional Health Center after a female patient allegedly assaulted a security officer.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that on Friday morning around 9am, 32-year-old Brittany Hansen of Abilene was taken into custody after she injured a security staff member.

Police say Hansen had picked up an aluminum can that was crushed and torn in half and was using a sharp edge to harm herself. When security intervened she slashed the staff member’s hand.

Hansen is now facing a charge of aggravated battery.