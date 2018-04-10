Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 49 °

Arrest Made after Harley Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 10, 2018

An alleged motorcycle thief is jailed after failing a roadside sobriety test on Monday morning.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, an officer on patrol made a traffic stop in the 1200 block of N. 9th around 6am Monday. Police arrested 32-year-old Amanda Rothfuss of Salina on charges for DUI and drug related crimes and impounded her Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Later in the day – the report of stolen tools and a Harley Davidson motorcycle led investigators back to items found in the Jeep.

Police allege that Rothfuss and perhaps other accomplices stole a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth $30,000 from a trailer on the lot at Candlewood Suites, located 2650 Planet Avenue as well a number of hand and power tools from the bed of a 2013 Ford 150 that was also parked at the motel.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they are still looking for the motorcycle.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Salina Police Log 4-10-18

Police are investigating after a stolen SUV was recovered in Wichita Monday evening. The owner of a ...

April 10, 2018 Comments

Arrest Made after Harley Stolen

Kansas News

April 10, 2018

Copper Thieves Hit Old Stuckey’s

Kansas News

April 10, 2018

Pedestrian Hit by SUV

Kansas News

April 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Salina Police Log 4-10-18
April 10, 2018Comments
Arrest Made after Harley ...
April 10, 2018Comments
Copper Thieves Hit Old St...
April 10, 2018Comments
Pedestrian Hit by SUV
April 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH