Arrest Made after Harley Stolen

An alleged motorcycle thief is jailed after failing a roadside sobriety test on Monday morning.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, an officer on patrol made a traffic stop in the 1200 block of N. 9th around 6am Monday. Police arrested 32-year-old Amanda Rothfuss of Salina on charges for DUI and drug related crimes and impounded her Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Later in the day – the report of stolen tools and a Harley Davidson motorcycle led investigators back to items found in the Jeep.

Police allege that Rothfuss and perhaps other accomplices stole a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth $30,000 from a trailer on the lot at Candlewood Suites, located 2650 Planet Avenue as well a number of hand and power tools from the bed of a 2013 Ford 150 that was also parked at the motel.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they are still looking for the motorcycle.