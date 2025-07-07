Arrest Made After Hammer Incident

A Colorado man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people with a hammer during a disturbance outside a convenience store west of Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Nathan Andrew Seltzer from Aurora, Colorado, arrived on foot at the Singh Travel Center at 2124 N Hedville Road, on Friday, July 4th, at 7:39 in the evening. He was looking for a ride back to Colorado. The business had closed at 7:00.

Allegedly, after discovering the business was locked, Selzer used a hammer to break a window. As he was walking away two men came out from the store, confronted him, took the hammer from him, and told him they had called law enforcement. He allegedly pushed one of the men down, took the hammer back, swung it around, and threatened them.

When deputies arrived Seltzer was taken into custody. He could face charges which include:

Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon

Battery; Phys contact rude/insult/angry manner

Criminal Deprivation of Property

Outside warrant/NCIC hit

No one was seriously injured in the incident.