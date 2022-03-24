Arrest Made After Domestic Incident

A Salina man has been booked into the Saline County Jail after allegedly breaking the jaw of an 18-year-old female victim.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that Wednesday between 12-8 a.m., a domestic violence incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of S. College Avenue.

Joshua Krueger, a 30-year-old man of Salina, is facing charges that could include aggravated battery, criminal threat, criminal restraint and domestic battery stemming from the incident.

Hanus said that officers made contact with the victim at Salina Regional Health Center on Wednesday. Through further investigation, it was learned that the victim was the significant other of Krueger, and the two had an argument in the overnight hours.

The argument got physical, and the victim was allegedly restrained and unable to leave. The broken jaw was also sustained during that time.

Police found Krueger the next morning and arrested him after an interview.