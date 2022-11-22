Arrest Made after Child Scratched with Knife

A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

Police say Williams became violent during an argument over gas money and began throwing items around the basement including a ceramic jar and shelve. At one point he reportedly hit the 4-year-old girl and used a kitchen knife to scratch her chest. A 2-year-old child that was also in the home was not hurt.

Williams is now facing multiple charges that could include abuse of a child, aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The victim told investigators that a pattern of violence began about three weeks ago when he allegedly punched her in the face and ripped an earring from her ear. Another incident took place while the couple and children were parked outside Casey’s on Schilling. An argument turned violent again and he allegedly punched her in the face.