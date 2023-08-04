Arrest Made after Chase Reached Speeds of 70mph

A high speed pursuit leads to a two vehicle crash and the arrest of a Salina man Thursday evening.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Kyle Montgomery, also known as Kyle Farley was taken into custody after officers confronted him in a restaurant around 6:30pm Thursday.

Police report an officer on patrol spotted Montgomery in the 800 block of Osage and attempted to pull him over because he knew he was wanted on a felony warrant. Montgomery sped away – leading cops on a 5-minute chase that ended with a crash in the intersection of S. 9th and Magnolia.

Montgomery ran from the scene after his Plymouth Neon broadsided a 2019 Jeep. Police used a taser and ultimately wrestled Montgomery into handcuffs inside Freddy’s Frozen Custard on S. 9th.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, flee or attempt to elude, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage.

The driver of the Jeep was checked at the scene for neck and head pain.

A male passenger in the Plymouth Neon was not hurt.