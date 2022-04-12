Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 52 °

Arrest Made After Burglary, Attempt to Flee

KSAL StaffApril 12, 2022

A case involving a burglary, drugs and fleeing police has led to the arrest of a Salina man.

Payton Rice, 26, was arrested Monday for requested charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, domestic battery and possession of marijuana among many others.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incidents started at 10:33 Monday morning, when police went to the 200 block of S. 10th St. for reports of a theft.

The female victim told police that Rice, her boyfriend, had taken some electronics, cash and prescription pills, adding up to a value of $3,900.

An officer later spotted Rice in his vehicle in the 800 block of W. Crawford, and a traffic stop was initiated. Rice pulled over his vehicle at first, but then he allegedly took off on foot.

A chase ensued, and Rice was tracked down and arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed most of the stolen property from the house on 10th street, as well as a handgun that was reported stolen from Riley County. Also, some personal items were recovered from a previous vehicle burglary on Baker Street.

On top of that, Tonniges said methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were all found.

Rice was booked into the Saline County Jail.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Arrest Made After Burglary, Attempt...

A case involving a burglary, drugs and fleeing police has led to the arrest of a Salina man. Payt...

April 12, 2022 Comments

Avian Flu Discovered in McPherson C...

Kansas News

April 12, 2022

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit of School ...

Kansas News

April 11, 2022

Postcard Mailed in 1945 Discovered;...

Top News

April 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made After Burglar...
April 12, 2022Comments
Avian Flu Discovered in M...
April 12, 2022Comments
Last KWU Gallery Exhibit ...
April 11, 2022Comments
Spruce-Up Salina Coming S...
April 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra