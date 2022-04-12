Arrest Made After Burglary, Attempt to Flee

A case involving a burglary, drugs and fleeing police has led to the arrest of a Salina man.

Payton Rice, 26, was arrested Monday for requested charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, domestic battery and possession of marijuana among many others.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incidents started at 10:33 Monday morning, when police went to the 200 block of S. 10th St. for reports of a theft.

The female victim told police that Rice, her boyfriend, had taken some electronics, cash and prescription pills, adding up to a value of $3,900.

An officer later spotted Rice in his vehicle in the 800 block of W. Crawford, and a traffic stop was initiated. Rice pulled over his vehicle at first, but then he allegedly took off on foot.

A chase ensued, and Rice was tracked down and arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed most of the stolen property from the house on 10th street, as well as a handgun that was reported stolen from Riley County. Also, some personal items were recovered from a previous vehicle burglary on Baker Street.

On top of that, Tonniges said methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were all found.

Rice was booked into the Saline County Jail.