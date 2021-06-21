Salina, KS

Arrest Made after Alcohol Fueled Altercation

KSAL StaffJune 21, 2021

A woman was pistol whipped and shots were fired after a party went out of bounds at a home in Bavaria.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to a house in the 2300 block of S. Midland in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Ryan Will on multiple charges that could include aggravated assault, aggravated battery and child endangerment.

Witnesses told officers at the scene that Will got into a verbal argument with a 36-year-old woman at the party. It then escalated into a physical altercation. At one point Will allegedly hit the victim with a handgun and also fired multiple shots into the ground.

Melander says two other females along with an adult male and two juveniles were present during the scuffle.

Deputies used a search warrant to locate a couple of large caliber handguns in Will’s home. Salina Police Department assisted deputies at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Undersheriff Melander added that alcohol played a role in the disturbance.

Arrest Made after Alcohol Fueled Altercation

