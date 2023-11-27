Arrest made after Accidental Shooting

A Salina man tells police he was hit by gunfire in a drive by shooting – then recants his story and is arrested.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers interviewed 19-year-old Isaiah Grajales at the hospital regarding a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police say after more questions about the incident that allegedly happened Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Fairdale, he told authorities he accidentally shot himself with a handgun.

Grajales is now facing charges that could include giving police a false report, possession of a firearm under the influence and possession of marijuana.