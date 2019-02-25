Arrest Made after 3 Charger Joyrides

A Salina man who drove a 2016 Dodge Charger off a car lot for three early morning joyrides has been arrested.

According to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva, officers took 34-year-old Jason Buster into custody on Friday after surveillance video allegedly showed him taking the $20,000 car from Bennett Buick/GMC located at 651 S. Ohio on three different occasions.

Police say staff at Bennett noticed the vehicle was missing on Thursday morning. As they searched the back log of videos, they realized Buster had taken the car off the lot three times.

On February 16 he drove the Charger from 1:34am and returned it around 7am. Two days later he fired up the Charger for about two hours, driving off at 1:41am and came back at 3:19am. His last run began on Thursday morning around 1:30am. Officers found him in another car, and later located the Charger, parked in the 1300 block of Cheyenne Ave.

Police say Buster had the Dodge Charger keys in his pocket and had left his backpack and computer tablet in the stolen car. He is now facing two counts of vehicle deprivation and one count of felony theft.