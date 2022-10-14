Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 49 °

Arrest in White City Bank Robbery

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2022

A Junction City man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in White City.

According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday at approximately 10:08 am, a man armed with a handgun entered the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City and demanded money from a clerk.  The suspect was described as a white male with dark colored hair, possibly in his 30s, last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and a dark colored mask. He fled out the front door of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, then ran southbound away from the bank into a residential neighborhood.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an intensive law enforcement investigation, and at approximately 10:00 pm a suspect identified as 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction City was captured at a motel in the Junction City area.

He was arrested by Junction City officers on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Callaham was booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest in White City Bank Robbery

A Junction City man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in White City. According ...

October 14, 2022 Comments

Medicare Open Enrollment Begins Sat...

Kansas News

October 13, 2022

Fort Riley Ghost Tours Saturday

Top News

October 13, 2022

RV Destroyed in Fire

Kansas News

October 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Medicare Open Enrollment ...
October 13, 2022Comments
RV Destroyed in Fire
October 13, 2022Comments
Chase Leads to Arrest
October 13, 2022Comments
Another Hit and Run
October 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra