Arrest in White City Bank Robbery

A Junction City man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in White City.

According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday at approximately 10:08 am, a man armed with a handgun entered the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect was described as a white male with dark colored hair, possibly in his 30s, last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and a dark colored mask. He fled out the front door of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, then ran southbound away from the bank into a residential neighborhood.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an intensive law enforcement investigation, and at approximately 10:00 pm a suspect identified as 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction City was captured at a motel in the Junction City area.

He was arrested by Junction City officers on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated robbery. Callaham was booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.