Arrest in Sex Assault Case

Salina Police have made an arrest after a child was allegedly inappropriately touched.

Police say on Tuesday at about 1:30 PM, officers responded to Salina Regional Health Center in reference a possible sexual assault.

The investigation determined that during the early morning hours Tuesday 31-year-old Christopher Terry of Salina, allegedly inappropriately touched a child who was under the age of 10 at a residence in eastern central Salina. The incident was discovered by a family member of the child.

Terry was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to three counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

The investigation is on-going.