A Salina man is facing thirty counts of rape and thirty counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14, after the victim’s family contacted authorities.

According to Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman, 56-year-old Delwin J. Wohlgemuth was taken into custody on Monday in connection to alleged, criminal contact with a girl who is under 14-years-old.

Police say the alleged crimes took place inside a south Salina residence over the past couple of months.