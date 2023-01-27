Salina, KS

Arrest in Overdose Death Case

January 27, 2023

A Junction City woman is in custody after a teen was found dead from a fentanyl overdose inside her home back in August.

According to the Junction City Police Department, on August 22nd officers responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City Kansas. Upon arrival, they discovered 19-year-old Caytlin P Hinkle of Junction City unresponsive. EMS attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following an autopsy, it was determined Hinkle’s cause of death was “Acute Fentanyl Intoxication”.

Following a 5-month investigation, at around 3:00 Thursday afternoon the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force arrested 22-year-old Alyzah Benitez of Junction City in connection with the death. Benitez could face a charge of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.

Benitez was transported to the Geary County Detention Facility where she is being held with no bond pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court.

