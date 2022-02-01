Arrest in McPherson School Threat Case

The McPherson Police Department investigated a threat to commit violence at the McPherson High School and arrested the suspect.

According to the agency on Monday evening, January 31st, the McPherson Police Department received a report concerning a threat communicated on Snapchat to commit violence at the McPherson High School using knives. On Tuesday, February 1st, the McPherson Police Department posted additional officers in the high school and middle school.

With assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the McPherson Police Department identified the suspect who communicated the threat of violence via Snapchat as a 15-year-old McPherson High School student. Officers arrested the suspect for Criminal Threat. The suspect was processed through Juvenile Intake and Assessment; and then transported to a detention center.

Chief Mikel T. Golden says “Thank you” to the students and parents, who saw the Snapchat and made the “right” decision to notify Law Enforcement right away. Additionally, to address rumors of a threat of violence involving “guns,” no threats involving guns or firearms were communicated.

Officers at McPherson High School handled an unrelated incident involving a juvenile/student trespassing and in possession of a vape device. Officers transported the juvenile to the McPherson Police Department, where the juvenile was processed through Juvenile Intake and assessment; and then, released to a guardian. The juvenile later made threats against the guardian and attempted self-harm in the 800 block of North Wheeler. Officers took the juvenile into custody and transported the juvenile to the McPherson Center for Health.

The McPherson Police Department takes incidents like these seriously, since “A Threat of Violence is An Act of Violence.” They ask anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity contact the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at (620) 241-1122.