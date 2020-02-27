Arrest in McPherson Murder Case

A McPherson woman has been charged with first degree felony murder and related charges.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, charges have been filed against 33-year-old Tina Nicole Brown in connection with the death of Kelly G. Peterson on or about February 24 in McPherson.

The charges include one count of first degree felony murder, one count of felony mistreatment of an elder person, and one count of misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The attorney general’s office accepted the case for prosecution at the request of the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.