Arrest in McPherson County Homicide

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man following a party in rural McPherson County back on January 31st.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Monday evening 18-year-old Daniel T. Hawkinson of McPherson was arrested at the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.

The case stems from the death of 19-year-old Joshua Soden of McPherson.

The KBI reported at the the time that attendees of a house party, held southwest of Inman, had a disagreement after consuming alcohol. Two groups of partygoers left in separate pickup trucks, but then met on a rural road approximately two miles from the party, near 4th Avenue and Arapaho Road.

A physical altercation occurred between two adult males. During the fight Soden, 19 was shot and killed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male who shot Soden called 911 to report the incident. He then drove to the Inman Police Department where he was questioned by police, but has not been arrested.

A physical altercation occurred between two adult males. During the fight, , 19, of McPherson, was shot and killed. Soden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hawkinson called 911 to report the incident. He then drove to the Inman Police Department where he was questioned by police, but was not arrested at that time.

Hawkinson e was arrested Monday on a warrant for voluntary manslaughter, then booked into the McPherson County Jail.