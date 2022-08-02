Salina, KS

Arrest in Kansas Murder Case

Todd Pittenger
August 2, 2022

Officials have made an arrest in connection with a death in an eastern Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman was arrested in connection with the death of Blake Pearson.

On Monday evening 41-year-old Nicole Fox was arrested in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson, which occurred on July 25. Fox was arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident which occurred in Chanute, Kansas on July 6.

Fox was arrested without incident and was then booked into Neosho County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Neosho County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing.

