Arrest in Junction City Fatal Shooting

A suspect was arrested near St. Louis several hours after a fatal shooting in Junction City.

Junction City Police say at around 2:00 in the morning on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Geary Community Hospital where he were pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Justin J. Rose Junction City.

Following an extensive investigation, Sunday evening at around 6:00 hours the Junction City Police Department Arrested 34-year-old Joshua Sturgis of Junction City.

During their investigation Detectives identified Sturgis as the primary suspect. The Missouri Highway Patrol then located and initiated a traffic stop on Sturgis detaining him in the St. Louis area in Saint Charles County, Missouri. Junction City Police Department Detectives then traveled and placed Sturgis under arrest. He could face charges which include:

2nd Degree Murder

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault

,turgis is currently being held in Saint Charles County,Missouri, on a $1,000,000 bond pending extradition.