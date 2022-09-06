Salina, KS

Arrest in Fentanyl Overdose Death

Todd PittengerSeptember 6, 2022

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose in Wamego.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, On September 9th 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was discovered dead on Sept. 5, 2021, at 1312 16th St. in Wamego. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, September 6th, at approximately 9:25 a.m., KBI agents arrested McKaine T. Farr, 20, for alleged distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death. The charge is a level 1 person felony.

Farr was arrested at 15227 6th Street Rd., in Wamego, and was then booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail.

According to investigators Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl that caused Ebert’s death.

 

 

