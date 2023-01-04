Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case

A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail records indicate 56-year-old Scott Marler was booked into the Saline County Jail this week.

Charges were requested against Marler last January in a case involving a dog that was badly injured.

Back on January 19th of 2022 Salina police officers responded to the 900 block of Choctaw to assist the Salina Animal Shelter. On contact with the shelter employees, there was a report that the shelter took a 4-year old black and white lab/retriever mix named Molly into custody. There was an allegation the dog had been abused.

Molly had been adopted from the Salina Animal Shelter back in August of 2022. After a tip was received in regard to abuse, an animal control officer went to investigate. The dog was brought back to the shelter in distress.

KSAL News was told at the time Molly was “clinging to life” when she was brought in. She was nearly beat to death. She had multiple skull fractures, two detached retinas, and other possible neurological damage.

Molly also was in an emaciated state. It is believed she was intentionally starved.

The severely injured dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

In an investigation conducted by the Animal Shelter and the Salina Police Department, several witnesses were interviewed, evidentiary items were sought, and veterinarian records were obtained and reviewed. Through the findings, Salina police detectives were able to establish the probable cause to request charges of K.S.A. 21-6412, felony cruelty to animals and malicious torture.

Marler, who has a listed address of Branson, Missouri, was booked into jail in Salina on Tuesday.