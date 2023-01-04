Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 23 °

Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2023

A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail records indicate 56-year-old Scott Marler was booked into the Saline County Jail this week.

Charges were requested against Marler last January in a case involving a dog that was badly injured.

Back on January 19th of 2022 Salina police officers responded to the 900 block of Choctaw to assist the Salina Animal Shelter. On contact with the shelter employees, there was a report that the shelter took a 4-year old black and white lab/retriever mix named Molly into custody. There was an allegation the dog had been abused.

Molly had been adopted from the Salina Animal Shelter back in August of 2022. After a tip was received in regard to abuse, an animal control officer went to investigate. The dog was brought back to the shelter in distress.

KSAL News was told at the time Molly was “clinging to life” when she was brought in. She was nearly beat to death. She had multiple skull fractures, two detached retinas, and other possible neurological damage.

Molly also was in an emaciated state. It is believed she was intentionally starved.

The severely injured dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

In an investigation conducted by the Animal Shelter and the Salina Police Department, several witnesses were interviewed, evidentiary items were sought, and veterinarian records were obtained and reviewed. Through the findings, Salina police detectives were able to establish the probable cause to request charges of K.S.A. 21-6412, felony cruelty to animals and malicious torture.

Marler, who has a listed address of Branson, Missouri, was booked into jail in Salina on Tuesday.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case

A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail r...

January 4, 2023 Comments

Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Cras...

Top News

January 4, 2023

Fort Hays State Football Player Sho...

Kansas News

January 4, 2023

Night With the Yotes Tickets Availa...

Top News

January 4, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fort Hays State Football ...
January 4, 2023Comments
Stolen Vehicle Recovered,...
January 3, 2023Comments
New Year, New Traffic Law...
January 3, 2023Comments
Solomon Man Spends New Ye...
January 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra