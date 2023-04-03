Salina, KS

Arrest in Abilene Fentanyl-Related Death

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2023

An 18-year-old Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Abilene Police Department, officers have been investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl that occurred at a residence on North Kuney Street in Abilene on Jan. 16.

An autopsy determined that the teen died from fentanyl intoxication.

On April 3, officers arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling of Abilene in connection with the investigation.

Skilling was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Dickinson County District Court. She’s been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

Skilling is being held in the Dickinson County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

_ _ _

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office booking photo of Daisy Skilling

 

