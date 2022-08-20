Salina, KS

Arrest in 2011 Salina Murder

Todd PittengerAugust 20, 2022

An arrest has been made in a 11-year-old Saline County murder case.  The Kansas Bureau of Investigation  arrested a Salina man connected to a 2011 murder in New Cambria.

According to the agency, in March of 2019 the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the February 17, 2011 death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kansas. KBI agents initiated an investigation.

On Friday, Aug. 19, at approximately 11:05 a.m., KBI agents arrested Steven Couch, Jr., 51, of Salina, at the Salina Municipal Court, 255 N. 10th St. in Salina. Couch was arrested for the suspected second-degree murder of Carol Williams, who was his girlfriend at the time of her death.

Following the arrest, Couch was booked into the Saline County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million.

Back in 2010 Couch had been accused of murdering 39-year-old Carol Sue Williams in a New Cambria home they shared. She died of a gunshot wound to the head. A first degree murder charge against Couch at the time eventually dropped before going to trial.

The investigation is ongoing.

Arrest in 2011 Salina Murder

