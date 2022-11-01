Arrest Following Felony Theft

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on October 31st shortly after it was reported as stolen.

At approximately 5:5o PM officers were called to the 900 block of Birch Drive, A 54 year-old Salina resident and her sister reported the 2003 Buick Rendezvous formerly in their driveway had been stolen and they suspected they knew by who. The individual in question had been to the residence earlier that day. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL the sisters shared information about the suspect which was relayed to other local law enforcement. Across town an officer observed the Buick in the 600 block of Dimond Drive and engaged in a traffic stop. The suspected individual, Marquis T. Wellington, a 26-year-old Salina resident was the sole occupant of the car. Wellington was booked on charges which included: Felony theft and Misdemeanor Theft