Arrest Following Fatal Crash

A man was arrested following a fatal crash near Clay Center.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened late last week just off US 24 Highway. A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed east on the highway. For an unknown reason it crossed the west lane, entered a ditch, and then struck a a 2001 Buick Park Avenue passenger car which was on a private drive.
The driver of the Buick, 82-year-old Dale Hammond of Clay Center, was killed in the crash.
After the collision the driver of the pickup identified as 27-year-old Jacob Zelinski of Beloit, fled the scene on foot. He was located and placed under arrest a short time later.
The agency says Zelinski could face charges which include:
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Failure to stop at crash resulting in death
- DUI
- Expired registration
- Failure to maintain a lane
- Failure to wear seatbelt
The crash happened at 6:52 Thursday morning just off US 24 Highway a mile east of Clay Center.