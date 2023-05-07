Arrest Following Fatal Crash

A man was arrested following a fatal crash near Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened late last week just off US 24 Highway. A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed east on the highway. For an unknown reason it crossed the west lane, entered a ditch, and then struck a a 2001 Buick Park Avenue passenger car which was on a private drive.

The driver of the Buick, 82-year-old Dale Hammond of Clay Center, was killed in the crash.

After the collision the driver of the pickup identified as 27-year-old Jacob Zelinski of Beloit, fled the scene on foot. He was located and placed under arrest a short time later.

The agency says Zelinski could face charges which include:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Failure to stop at crash resulting in death

DUI

Expired registration

Failure to maintain a lane

Failure to wear seatbelt

The crash happened at 6:52 Thursday morning just off US 24 Highway a mile east of Clay Center.