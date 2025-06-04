Arrest Following Domestic Incident

A Salina man was arrested following an alleged domestic incident outside a home in which police say he grabbed woman.

According to Salina Police, at about 2:50 AM on Tuesday officers were sent to the 100 block of N. Kansas in reference to a third call of a domestic disturbance. The report indicated a male who lived at the residence forcibly grabbed a female.

Officers made contact with 27-year-old Christian Darrett. The investigation determined an argument occurred between Darrett and a woman outside the residence,

Darrett allegedly forcibly grabbed a phone from the victim. The victim had minor marks on her arm; no medical assistance was needed.

Darrett was taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include domestic violence battery and robbery.