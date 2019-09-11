Salina, KS

Arrest Following Chase

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2019

A man is in jail after officials say he led law enforcement on a multi-county police chase that ended in North Salina Tuesday afternoon.

KSN reports the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle headed south into Ottawa County. At some point, law enforcement officers lost the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers found the vehicle in Ottawa County and picked up the pursuit. They followed the vehicle into Saline County, but subsequently lost it again.

Later, the vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Red Carpet Inn at Salina, in the area of North 9th Street and Interstate 70.  Troopers found the room associated with the vehicle and arrested Michael Woods. They say he was the driver of the vehicle. They also detained two female occupants of the car.

The KHP says Woods was arrested on suspicion of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and obstruction. Troopers say he also has a warrant out of Cloud County.

