Arrest After Stolen Car Found

Todd PittengerJune 1, 2021

A Salina man was arrested after a vehicle which was stolen from Salina Regional Health Center was recovered at the ISIS Shriner’s building on E.Diamond Dr.

Salina Police say a 54-year-old man parked his 1996 blue/green Chevy Lumina on the east side of the hospital on Santa Fe in the loading zone with the vehicle running. He intended to be in the hospital a few minutes.  He returned to where he parked the vehicle and found it was missing.

An officer later  located the vehicle parked at the ISIS Shriner’s building, 200 E. Diamond Dr.  A witness reported that 34-year-old Jacob Denton was seen driving the vehicle.

Video surveillance from a neighboring business was viewed and an officer was able to identify Denton exiting the vehicle.  Denton was located walking in the area of the Red Carpet Inn  at 222 E. Diamond Dr.

Denton was arrested and could face charges which could include felony theft and driving while a habitual violator.

