Army Wife Sentenced For Murder

A Kansas woman was sentenced to nearly 24 1/2 years in prison for the murder of her U.S. Army soldier husband at Fort Riley.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, on February 14th, 2025, a federal jury found 31-year-old Margaret E. Shafe guilty of murder in the second degree for killing her husband, Greg Shafe, in February 2024 at their home on the Fort Riley military installation. Evidence presented at trial showed, Shafe shot her husband in the face while in the presence of two minor children.

“Margaret Shafe deserves to go to prison. The evidence in this case showed, she murdered her husband while the couple’s two young daughters were in the home,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “The Court heard brave testimony from Ms. Shafe’s own daughter who witnessed her mother shoot her stepfather in a fury.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, and Fort Riley Fire and Emergency Services investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Walton and Lindsey Debenham and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Graham prosecuted the case.