Army Munitions Removal Meeting Planned

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2022

The U.S. Army and Fort Riley will host a virtual public meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans to remove munitions and explosives of concern from the Camp Forsyth Landfill Area 2 Munitions Response Site at Fort Riley.

The Army says a munitions response site is a specific location that is known to require munitions removal or other response due to the presence of known or suspected munitions and explosives of concern, such as unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions, or munitions components, like TNT.

The Camp Forsyth MRS encompasses 123 acres and lies along the southwestern boundary of Fort Riley and extends into the Republican River, the Republican Flats floodplain, and Breakneck Creek.

The public and all interested parties are invited to join the meeting to learn more about the MEC removal program, where the work will be completed, the schedule of activities, and important health and safety measures the U.S. Army will be conducting in relation to MEC removal activities. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming work.

The meeting will be held virtually Thursday evening at 6:00. For questions about the meeting or to receive additional instructions on how to participate, contact the Fort Riley Environmental Division at https://tinyurl.com/Camp-Forsyth or 785-239-3194

