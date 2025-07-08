Army Disbanding Mounted Color Guard

The Army is disbanding Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard is a unit of active-duty soldiers and horses that represents the base, and the U.S. Army, in ceremonial events, parades, and community relations. It is known for its historical reenactments, showcasing the U.S. Cavalry as it appeared in the mid to late 19th century

Established in 1992, the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard provides a link to Fort Riley’s historic past. Troopers and horses of this unit are outfitted in the uniforms, accouterments, and equipment of the Civil War period

According to unit, following the Army’s directive, Fort Riley is concluding operations of the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard to align more resources with warfighting capability and readiness. They will work diligently to find suitable homes for the horses and will keep the community informed throughout this transition.

This change does not impact the 1st Infantry Division’s (“Big Red One”) core priorities: building warfighting readiness, caring for Soldiers, civilians, and families, adapting our formations to win, and developing inspirational leaders. They remain committed to strengthening partnerships and engaging with our surrounding communities.