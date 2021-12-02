Salina, KS

Armed Robber Takes Backpack from Woman

KSAL StaffDecember 2, 2021

A Salina woman had her backpack stolen at gunpoint.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2am Thursday, a 38-year-old woman was checking her phone while seated on a bench near the Hawthorne Apartments on 9th Street when she noticed a white, Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger drive past.

Moments later a man approached her from behind, flashed a black handgun and demanded her backpack.

The victim told officers the white male who was dressed in all black clothes jumped into the white car she had seen before and drove away. Police say the pack contained cigarettes and her ID cards.

Loss is listed at $70.

