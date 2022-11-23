Salina, KS

Armed Man Tries to Enter Derby School

MetrosourceNovember 23, 2022

Authorities are confirming that a man armed with a loaded gun tried to get into a Derby school.

The incident took place yesterday at Stone Creek Elementary on Triple Creek Drive, and school staff followed district protocol and did not let the 35-year-old man enter the building.

Parents later reported that the man was in the parking lot, the school went under lockdown and police were called.

Officers arrested the man, who is not a parent of a student at the school, on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

