Arizona, Houston and TCU Capture Week One Big 12 Volleyball Awards

TCU’s Melanie Parra (offensive), Houston’s Kate Georgiades (defensive) and Arizona’s Carlie Cisneros (rookie) acquired the league’s weekly volleyball honors for the first week of the 2024 season.

Parra led the league with 5.44 points per set and 0.88 service aces per set while facing two Power 4 teams with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma and a four-set match against No. 2 Nebraska. The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year recorded 20 kills with only two errors for a .429 hitting percentage in the victory over the Sooners while tallying a career-high seven service aces, the second most by a Horned Frog in program history. The native of Sinaloa, Mexico finished with 14 kills and 10 digs on the road against the Cornhuskers while helping TCU become just the fourth non-conference opponent in the last three years to take a set from Nebraska in Lincoln during the regular season. This is Parra’s third weekly league honor.

Georgiades had a league-high 5.22 digs per set while helping Houston to victories over Nebraska-Omaha and a Washington State team that made the NCAA Regional Semifinals in 2023. Against the Mavericks, the 2023 Big 12 Libero of the Year led the match with 25 digs, her 45th career match with 20 or more digs. The graduate student followed with 22 digs against the Cougars to secure her second career weekly Big 12 accolade.

Cisneros recorded 34 kills and averaged 3.09 kills per set with a .373 hitting percentage to lead Arizona to a sweep of the Cactus Classic. Arizona’s highest-rated recruit in program history (No. 1 nationally by PrepVolleyball) notched two double-doubles in her debut weekend while tallying 12 or more digs in all three matches. She is the first Arizona student-athlete to earn a Big 12 weekly volleyball award.

Offensive Player of the Week

Melanie Parra, TCU, OH, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Kate Georgiades, Houston, L, Gr.

Rookie of the Week

Carlie Cisneros, Arizona, OH, Fr.