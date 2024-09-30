ARIZ, UC, K-STATE and TCU Earn Weekly Big 12 Football Awards

IRVING, Texas – Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (offensive), Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis (defensive), TCU returner JP Richardson (special teams) and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby (newcomer) won the Big 12 Conference’s weekly football awards to close out the month of September.

Johnson accounted for five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma State, becoming the first K-State QB to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in a Conference game since Collin Klein in 2012. The 42-20 victory came in Johnson’s sixth career start as he threw for 259 yards and rushed for 60 yards to give Kansas State its second top 25 win of the season. Through five weeks of the season, Johnson is the only Big 12 quarterback to throw for 800 or more yards and rush for over 300 yards.

Arizona’s win at then-No. 10 Utah proved to be a career night for Davis as the Wildcats won in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2014. The defensive back recorded seven tackles and five pass breakups, both career highs. Two of his pass breakups resulted in a turnover on downs, including one in the endzone to prevent a Utah touchdown. Davis and his defensive teammates limited the Utes to just 10 points that marked Arizona’s fewest points allowed to a top 10 team since shutting out No. 10 Miami 29-0 in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl.

With an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown, Richardson gave TCU its go-ahead score in its 38-27 win at Kansas. The return was 1-yard shy of the longest in the nation this season and tied for the fourth longest in TCU history. Richardson became the seventh Horned Frog to return a punt for a score since 2012. He also finished the game with 111 total return yards while catching four passes for 42 yards.

Sorsby earned his second Newcomer of the Week honor of the year by completing 31 of 45 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in the Bearcats’ showdown at Texas Tech. His 426 yards were a career high and ninth most in school history. The quarterback also rushed for 52 yards against the Red Raiders to push his total yards to 478 for the game, the fifth most in program history. Sorsby earned his previous Conference honor after UC’s 38-20 win over Towson in the opening week of the season.