ARIZ, OSU, TTU and UC Claim Big 12 Football Week One Awards

IRVING, Texas – Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (offensive), Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker (defensive), Texas Tech returner Drae McCray (special teams) and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby (newcomer) earned Big 12 football weekly awards to open the 2024 season.

McMillan’s performance against New Mexico broke school records and made FBS history with 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first player in FBS history to have a game with 10-plus receptions, 300-plus receiving yards, 30-plus yards per reception and four-plus receiving touchdowns. His 304 receiving yards were the second most in Big 12 history and his quartet of touchdowns tied for the third most ever in the conference.

With 15 total tackles in Oklahoma State’s win over South Dakota State, Rucker posted the most tackles by a player from a Power 4 conference and the second most in FBS for week one. The 15 total tackles included nine solo tackles against the defending FCS national champions, which were both career-high marks for the senior safety.

McCray opened his season with a kickoff return of 74 yards versus Abilene Christian, which was the second-longest return of his career. He would go on to tally returns of 65 and 26 yards in Texas Tech’s win to finish with an average of 55.0 yards per return, becoming the only player in the nation to average 50 or more yards per return in week one. McCray’s 165 kick return yards against Abilene Christian put him just 17 return yards shy of the career top 10 in school history.

Sorsby completed 71% of his passes for 383 yards and threw two touchdowns in his first game for the Bearcats. His 383 passing yards ranked seventh nationally for week one and were the most by a Cincinnati quarterback in their debut in 10 seasons. Sorsby also rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Read More