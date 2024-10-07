ARIZ, ASU, UH & TTU Claim Big 12 Football Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (co-offensive) and quarterback Sam Leavitt (newcomer), Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (co-offensive), Houston’s A.J. Haulcy (defensive), and Arizona’s Tyler Loop (special teams) were selected as the Big 12 Conference’s weekly honorees.

Skattebo rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s 35-31 win over Kansas, eclipsing the 180-yard mark for a second time this season. He averaged 7.2 yards over 26 carries, which included six runs of 10+ yards. Skattebo’s 182 rushing yards were the second most in FBS for Week Six and contributed to a 313-yard day on the ground for the Sun Devils. This is the second Conference honor of the season for the ASU running back who amassed 297 total yards, including 262 on the ground, in the second week of the season and was also named the AP’s National Offensive Player of the Week.

Brooks ran for 128 yards and three scores in the Red Raiders’ win at Arizona and has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his five games this season. His performance against the Wildcats also vaulted him into third place all-time in rushing history at Texas Tech with 3,731 career yards. The senior ranks third nationally and leads the Big 12 in rushing yards per game at 135.8 this season with Texas Tech posting a perfect 5-0 record in his five appearances in 2024. The Red Raiders are off to their first 3-0 start in Big 12 play since 2013.

With seven tackles and a pair of interceptions in Houston’s win at TCU, Haulcy was a key part of the Cougars’ defensive prowess that kept the Horned Frogs from converting on third down until the fourth quarter. He is one of only three Big 12 players with a multiple-interception game this season and just the second to do it in a Conference game. The defensive back also tallied a pass breakup in the win and now sits tied for the league lead in interceptions for the season.

The Sun Devil signal caller threw four touchdown passes and tallied 234 yards of total offense in a win over the Jayhawks. Leavitt was instrumental in his team’s 485-yard day on offense that produced 35 points. His 77 rushing yards came on just 10 carries and were the most of his young career. The redshirt freshman also became the first ASU quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game since Joey Yellen in 2019.

Loop became the first kicker in Arizona history to make five field goals in a game in the Wildcats’ battle with Texas Tech. He also became just the third player in the nation to make five field goals in a game this season, which included a make from 52 yards on Saturday. Loop’s converted point after the Wildcats’ touchdown against the Red Raiders extended his perfect career mark of 116 consecutive made extra points. The Lucas, Texas native leads the Big 12 in made field goals with 12 through five games.