Argument Over Phone Leads to Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after a domestic argument turned violent.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Adrian Delreal was arrested on Friday evening in connection to dispute that began on the driveway at a home in the 200 block of N. Oakdale.

Police allege that Delreal demanded to see his 29-year-old girlfriend’s phone. She refused and he pushed her causing the bridge of her nose to bleed.

He then followed her into the bathroom and ripped off her Apple watch and threw it in the toilet. She left, while he called police.

Delreal is facing a number of charges that could include domestic battery, robbery and criminal depravation of property.