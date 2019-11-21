Salina, KS

Argument over Loud Music

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2019

A Salina man who allegedly threatened his stepdad with a screwdriver is in jail.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to a home in the 600 block of S. 10th Street around 9pm Wednesday evening after an argument over loud music sparked an incident between a couple and 19-year-old Austin Gassmann.

Police say the parents wanted to go to sleep while Gassmann wanted to listen to his stereo at full volume. The argument escalated until Austin pulled out a screwdriver and threatened bodily harm to his 52-year-old stepdad.

Gassman then left the house and was arrested a short time later when police found him in the 600 block of S. 10th.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and criminal threat.

