Argument Leads to Stolen Jeep, Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly ripping the keys away from his girlfriend and stealing her Jeep.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Jerome Citizen was arrested on Sunday afternoon around 1:45pm after a police tag reader alerted authorities of the location of a stolen 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

Police say the night before, Citizen was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a home in the 1200 block of Crescent Drive.

The argument ended when he allegedly ripped away the lanyard keychain around her neck and drove away in the Jeep.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include robbery and felony theft.