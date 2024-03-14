Arena Football League announces games to be televised on NFL Network

The new-look Arena Football League, and the Salina Liberty will be featured on NFL Network this season.

The AFL will air 20 games this season on the platform, including three Salina Liberty contests.

Salina’s season-opener, and its inaugural AFL game, on April 28th against the Southwest Kansas Storm will air on the Network, with kickoff at 5PM from Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Additionally, Salina’s May 19th road contest at the Iowa Rampage will air on NFL Network, as well as the Liberty’s June 23rd game at the Louisiana Voodoo.

Below is the full Arena Football League schedule on NFL Network.

Tickets for Salina Liberty home contests are on sale now HERE.