Area teams qualify for State Softball

By Jackson Schneider May 19, 2023

Several local High School Softball teams qualified for their respective State Tournaments throughout this week. The following list is a complete rundown of each local team and their State Brackets and information.

 

2-1 STATE SOFTBALL – PRATT-GREEN SPORTS COMPLEX

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD A – [1] McLouth HS (23-0) vs. [8] Hillsboro HS (8-13)

7:00 PM, FIELD A – [4] Ell-Saline HS (18-3) vs. [5] Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS (16-3)

5:00 PM, FIELD B – [2] Leon-Bluestem HS (22-1) vs. [7] Medicine Lodge HS (9-14)

7:00 PM, FIELD B – [3] Richmond-Central Heights HS (20-1) vs. [6] St. Marys HS (18-5)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD B – Winner of McLouth/Hillsboro vs. Winner of Ell-Saline/Mound City

11:00 AM, FIELD A – Winner of Leon-Bluestem/Medicine Lodge vs. Winner of Central Heights/St. Marys

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD B

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD A

 

3A STATE SOFTBALL – MANHATTAN-TWIN OAKS SPORTS COMPLEX

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD 1 – [1] Haven HS (22-1) vs. [8] Scott Community HS (16-7)

7:00 PM, FIELD 1 – [4] Beloit HS (20-3) vs. [5] Santa Fe Trail HS (19-3)

5:00 PM, FIELD 4 – [2] Southeast of Saline HS (21-2) vs. [7] Burlington HS (15-6)

7:00 PM, FIELD 4 – [3] Columbus HS (21-2) vs. [6] Rossville HS (17-4)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD 4 – Winner of Haven/Scott Community vs. Winner of Beloit/Santa Fe Trail

11:00 AM, FIELD 1 – Winner of Southeast of Saline/Burlington vs. Winner of Columbus/Rossville

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD 4

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD 1

 

4A STATE SOFTBALL – SALINA-SALINA SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD A – [1] Wamego HS (17-1) vs. [8] St. George-Rock Creek HS (11-11)

7:00 PM, FIELD A – [4] Eudora HS (15-5) vs. [5] Andale/Garden Plain (15-7)

5:00 PM, FIELD B – [2] McPherson HS (19-3) vs. [7] Fort Scott HS (13-8)

7:00 PM, FIELD B – [3] Mulvane HS (17-5) vs. [6] Clearwater HS (14-8)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD B – Winner of Wamego/Rock Creek vs. Winner of Eudora/Andale

11:00 AM, FIELD A – Winner of McPherson/Fort Scott vs. Winner of Mulvane/Clearwater

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD B

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD A

 

5A STATE SOFTBALL – WICHITA-WILKINS STADIUM, WSU

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

11:00 AM – [1] Bishop Carroll HS (21-1) vs. [8] Shawnee Heights HS (15-7)

1:00 PM – [4] Goddard-Eisenhower HS (17-5) vs. [5] Spring Hill HS (17-5)

3:00 PM – [2] Basehor-Linwood HS (20-2) vs. [7] Salina South HS (15-7)

5:00 PM – [3] Valley Center HS (20-2) vs. [6] Pittsburg HS (16-6)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM – Winner of Bishop Carroll/Shawnee Heights vs. Winner of Eisenhower/Spring Hill

1:00 PM – Winner of Basehor-Linwood/Salina South vs. Winner of Valley Center/Spring Hill

3:00 PM – Third Place Game

5:00 PM – 5A State Championship Game