Area teams qualify for State Softball

Several local High School Softball teams qualified for their respective State Tournaments throughout this week. The following list is a complete rundown of each local team and their State Brackets and information.

2-1 STATE SOFTBALL – PRATT-GREEN SPORTS COMPLEX

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD A – [1] McLouth HS (23-0) vs. [8] Hillsboro HS (8-13)

7:00 PM, FIELD A – [4] Ell-Saline HS (18-3) vs. [5] Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS (16-3)

5:00 PM, FIELD B – [2] Leon-Bluestem HS (22-1) vs. [7] Medicine Lodge HS (9-14)

7:00 PM, FIELD B – [3] Richmond-Central Heights HS (20-1) vs. [6] St. Marys HS (18-5)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD B – Winner of McLouth/Hillsboro vs. Winner of Ell-Saline/Mound City

11:00 AM, FIELD A – Winner of Leon-Bluestem/Medicine Lodge vs. Winner of Central Heights/St. Marys

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD B

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD A

3A STATE SOFTBALL – MANHATTAN-TWIN OAKS SPORTS COMPLEX

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD 1 – [1] Haven HS (22-1) vs. [8] Scott Community HS (16-7)

7:00 PM, FIELD 1 – [4] Beloit HS (20-3) vs. [5] Santa Fe Trail HS (19-3)

5:00 PM, FIELD 4 – [2] Southeast of Saline HS (21-2) vs. [7] Burlington HS (15-6)

7:00 PM, FIELD 4 – [3] Columbus HS (21-2) vs. [6] Rossville HS (17-4)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD 4 – Winner of Haven/Scott Community vs. Winner of Beloit/Santa Fe Trail

11:00 AM, FIELD 1 – Winner of Southeast of Saline/Burlington vs. Winner of Columbus/Rossville

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD 4

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD 1

4A STATE SOFTBALL – SALINA-SALINA SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

5:00 PM, FIELD A – [1] Wamego HS (17-1) vs. [8] St. George-Rock Creek HS (11-11)

7:00 PM, FIELD A – [4] Eudora HS (15-5) vs. [5] Andale/Garden Plain (15-7)

5:00 PM, FIELD B – [2] McPherson HS (19-3) vs. [7] Fort Scott HS (13-8)

7:00 PM, FIELD B – [3] Mulvane HS (17-5) vs. [6] Clearwater HS (14-8)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM, FIELD B – Winner of Wamego/Rock Creek vs. Winner of Eudora/Andale

11:00 AM, FIELD A – Winner of McPherson/Fort Scott vs. Winner of Mulvane/Clearwater

THIRD PLACE GAME – 1:00 PM, FIELD B

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – 1:30 PM, FIELD A

5A STATE SOFTBALL – WICHITA-WILKINS STADIUM, WSU

Round 1 to be played on Thursday, May 25th

11:00 AM – [1] Bishop Carroll HS (21-1) vs. [8] Shawnee Heights HS (15-7)

1:00 PM – [4] Goddard-Eisenhower HS (17-5) vs. [5] Spring Hill HS (17-5)

3:00 PM – [2] Basehor-Linwood HS (20-2) vs. [7] Salina South HS (15-7)

5:00 PM – [3] Valley Center HS (20-2) vs. [6] Pittsburg HS (16-6)

Semifinals and Championship Rounds to be played on Friday, May 26th

11:00 AM – Winner of Bishop Carroll/Shawnee Heights vs. Winner of Eisenhower/Spring Hill

1:00 PM – Winner of Basehor-Linwood/Salina South vs. Winner of Valley Center/Spring Hill

3:00 PM – Third Place Game

5:00 PM – 5A State Championship Game