Area Teams Continue State Championship Quest

Several area high school football teams are still alive in the post season, and will continue a quest for a state championship on Friday night. The sectional round of state football will take place across Kansas.

Games involving area teams include:

Southeast of Saline (10-0) vs Hoisington (6-4) at Gypsum 7:00 PM

Beloit (8-2) vs Garden Plain (8-2) at Garden Plain 7:00 PM

Tescott (8-2) vs Peabody-Burns (8-1) at Tescott 7:00 PM

Winners advance to play in the sub state round, where they will be playing for an opportunity to advance to the sate championship game.