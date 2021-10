Area Sub-State Volleyball Results

Jackson Schneider October 23, 2021

Canton-Galva Sub-State (1A-I): Burrton defeats Canton-Galva 25-19, 25-21. McPherson Sub-State (4A): Wellington defeats Buhler 25-23, 25-15 McPherson defeats Wellington 25-13, 25-19 Abilene defeats El Dorado 25-15, 25-14 McPherson defeats Abilene 25-22, 25-18

