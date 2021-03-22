Area Students Named to Bethany Dean’s List

- Zachary Able, Management – Lindsborg, KS
- Jacob Adams, Biology – Lindsborg, KS
- Jeb Allen, History-Political Science – Salina, KS
- Kristin Anguiano, 3D Computer Animation – McPherson, KS
- Dylan Archuleta, Video Game Design – Lindsborg, KS
- Callie Arnold, General Studies – Hillsboro, KS
- Zoe Auld, English-Literature – Clay Center, KS
- Leah Ayers, English Teaching 6-12 – Little River, KS
- Hollie Blomberg, Psychology – Lindsborg, KS
- Katie Buchanan, Art Teaching PreK-12 – Salina, KS
- Colby Bulleigh, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Hope Burton, Mathematics Pre-Engineering – Lindsborg, KS
- Dylan Carrier, Accounting – Salina, KS
- Angelica Carrillo-Hernandez, Psychology – Salina, KS
- Denise Chestnut, Elementary Ed., General Studies – Lindsborg, KS
- Molly Chitty, Management – Gypsum, KS
- Jessalyn Colborn, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Marlie Coleman, Visual Art Administration – Salina, KS
- Sean Conklin, Biology – Salina, KS
- Chelsey Crawford, Social Science Teaching – Salina, KS
- Ryan Dye, Psychology – Salina, KS
- Leah Eddings, Finance – Gypsum, KS
- Hannah Ferguson, Sports Management – Clay Center, KS
- Kathryn Ferguson-Bellah, Health Physical Education PreK-12 – Lindsborg, KS
- Luis Fierro Cortes, Biology – Salina, KS
- Chase Finch, Criminal Justice – Brookville, KS
- Macae Fisher, Accounting – Lindsborg, KS
- Maria Garcia Flores, Biology – Salina, KS
- Oscar Flores, Biology – Salina, KS
- Samuel Foster, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Katherine Fowler, Art Teaching PreK-12 – Lindsborg, KS
- Will Fraher, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Lindsey Gack, Psychology – Salina, KS
- Halle Giddings, Art Teaching PreK-12 – McPherson, KS
- Jessica Greer, Criminal Justice – Salina, KS
- Keyvan Grenald Hernandez, Sports Management – Lindsborg, KS
- Indigo Guise, Video Game Design – Salina, KS
- Tyler Hammond, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Alyssa Hedges, Elementary Education K-6 – Salina, KS
- Connor Heis, General Studies – Salina, KS
- Holly Johnson, Elementary Education K-6 – Salina, KS
- Keith Klassen, Business Administration – Salina, KS
- Allison Korb, Marketing – Salina, KS
- Luke Krajicek, Exercise Science – Salina, KS
- Mackenzie Krause, Studio Art – Roxbury, KS
- Kyle Kronmiller, Accounting – Salina, KS
- Noah Lackey, General Studies – Lindsborg, KS
- Halle McClure, Social Science Teaching – Lindsborg, KS
- Michael Nece, Management – Salina, KS
- Lexi Neel, General Studies – Sylvan Grove, KS
- Elise Nelson, Vocal Music Teaching PreK-12 – Lindsborg, KS
- Kaetlyn Newell, Biology – Salina, KS
- Thy Nguyen, Biology – Salina, KS
- Hannah Oswald, Elementary Education K-6 – Herington, KS
- Laura Piracun Garcia, Exercise Science – Lindsborg, KS
- Madison Price, 3D Computer Animation – Salina, KS
- Chase Pywell, Sports Management – Lindsborg, KS
- Sarah Repp, Theatre & Communication – Lindsborg, KS
- Zephra Rice, Studio Art – McPherson, KS
- Marissa Roberts, Elementary Education K-6 – Salina, KS
- Alyssa Russell, Management – Salina, KS
- Tabitha Slechta, Psychology – McPherson, KS
- Maren Smith, Studio Art – Salina, KS
- Tyesha Smith, Criminal Justice – Salina, KS
- Amanda Starkel, Biology – McPherson, KS
- Lois Steinborn, Mathematics Teaching – Lincoln, KS
- Gavin Sutton, Accounting – Salina, KS
- Shelbey Talbott, General Studies – Ellsworth, KS
- Leonardo Torres, Mathematics Pre-Engineer – Salina, KS
- Ivan Velo Castaneda, Mathematics Pre-Engineer – Salina, KS
- Skyler Venables, Biology – Lindsborg, KS
- Antonia Waggoner, Studio Art – Salina, KS
- Elijah Waugh, Criminal Justice – Lindsborg, KS
- Veronika Waugh, Mathematics – Lindsborg, KS
- River Weaverling, Social Science Teaching – Salina, KS
- Jennessa Wickersham, Exercise Science – Clay Center, KS
- Shannon Williams, Criminal Justice – Salina, KS
- Donovan Wilson, Sports Management – Lindsborg, KS
- Hannah Wolting, Exercise Science – Sylvan Grove, KS
- Halei Wortham, Exercise Science – Sylvan Grove, KS
- Emily Younger, English Teaching 6-12 – Salina, KS
- Katelynn Zuercher, Biology – Salina, KS
Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state. Find us online at www.bethanylb.edu.