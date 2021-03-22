Area Students Named to Bethany Dean’s List

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state. Find us online at www.bethanylb.edu.