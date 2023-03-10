Area Students Earn FHSU Rudd Scholarships

Students from Lindsborg and Lyons are among six freshmen students who have been selected to receive scholarships from the Rudd Foundation to attend Fort Hays State University.

According to the school in Hays, following a competitive application process that focused on the students and their life stories, the sixth class of Rudd Scholars was chosen based also on the students’ academic accomplishments, test scores, and extracurricular activities.

All Rudd Scholars receive a 4-year college scholarship to attend either FHSU, Emporia State University, or Wichita State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in a field of their choice. Each Rudd Scholarship covers all tuition and fees, books, supplies, and on-campus room and board remaining after other aid, grants, and scholarships are received by the student. The expected value for the 30 new scholarship recipients is approximately $1.5 million over four years.

“The Foundation is honored to offer the Rudd Scholarship to these exceptional young men and women, and we look forward to watching each of their journeys through our program and into their professional careers,” said Darrell Swank, president of the Rudd Foundation. “Leslie Rudd’s vision in establishing this program was to provide students of this caliber with the opportunity to fully experience college without financial stress, graduate debt-free, and be inspired to pursue their own passions and dreams, all while remaining connected to their Kansas communities.”

“Mr. Rudd would be very proud of this group of students.”

Corri Roberts, director of the Rudd Scholarship Program, leads the selection, mentoring, and support processes with the scholars throughout their college experience.

“We view the Rudd Scholarship as much more than a financial investment in our students,” Roberts said. “We strive to offer these exceptional young people the opportunity to receive mentoring, networking, professional development, and internship opportunities, as well as encouraging them to give back to philanthropic organizations that inspire them.”

For Swank and the other Rudd Foundation Board members, the experience of meeting the scholars and learning about their individual stories has been inspiring.

“Each and every one of the Rudd Scholars is extraordinary in their own way, and they have achieved so much personally and academically despite what often seems like insurmountable challenges in their lives,” Swank said. “We believe the Rudd Scholars program will continue to have a deep and lasting impact on the state of Kansas, as Mr. Rudd envisioned.”

Students who were selected for scholarships and chose to attend FHSU are listed below.

Ty Birkenbaugh, Kingman High School

Jadynn Doyle, Holton High School

Emma Elliott, Lyons High School

Michael Hawk, Smoky Valley High School

Chance Kerr, Dodge City High School

Photo via Rudd Foundation: Emma Elliott and Michael Hawk