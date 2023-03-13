Area Students Awarded Hansen Scholarships

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation of Logan has named 229 high school seniors from 48 northwest Kansas schools as winners in its 48th annual scholarship competition.

In selecting award winners, the scholarship committee considered proficiency in verbal and writing skills. Other important factors are academic records, test scores and community service in which the student may have participated.

Seven students have won Hansen Leader of Tomorrow scholarships. These awards are for $10,000 and may be renewable for three additional years. Renewal of scholarships is based upon continued regard for the principles, which guided the success of the late Dane G. Hansen, a 3.00 or better GPA at the college level and a letter describing progress toward educational goals.

This year’s winners are:

Belle Chavey of Concordia

Jaden Huehl of Tipton Catholic

Mackenzie Hagerman of Hays

Harper Johnston of Salina Central

Hannah Eikenberry of Hays

William Fulkerson of Salina South

Shelly Chen of Beloit

35 Hansen Scholar winners were selected. The stipend of $6,500 was granted for one year and may be renewable for three additional years. Renewal of scholarships is based upon continued regard for the principles, which guided the success of the late Dane G. Hansen, a 3.00 or better GPA at the college level and a letter describing progress toward educational goals.

This year’s winners are:

Gabriel Walter of Clifton-Clyde

Rilee Schwarz of Hays

Quinton Shepard of Ellis

Eileen Veatch of Hays

Grayson Walburn of Hays

Jensen Brull of TMP-Marian,

Landen Clark of Hays

Delaney Staab of TMP-Marian

Bradyn Dreher of Hays

Chase Bourbon of Ellsworth

Evan Dealy of Hays

Nya Rippert of Ellsworth

Anthony Arial of Hays

Davin Coil of Rock Hills

Chase Summers of Hays

Rebecca Finney of Beloit

Danica Scheve of Hays

Abigail Porter of Beloit

Devlyn Jochum of Hays

Ariana Armstrong of Beloit

Megan Taggart of Hays

Sergio Lopez of St. John’s Catholic

Kaylee Johnson of Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Lilianna Brown of Salina Central

Levi Knoll of Osborne

Adrie Powell of Salina South

Sydney Kraus of Russell

Evan Dickson of Salina South ,

, Lauren Franks of Russell

JoLee Hurren of Salina South

Isabella Berndt of Sacred Heart

Andrew Bretz of Hoxie

Stephanie Silverman of Sacred Heart

Holly Hagberg of Smith Center

Jackson Angell of Salina Central

The Foundation offered 70 scholarships for Hansen Student winners. These awards are for $4,000 and may be renewed for one additional year provided the student has maintained a satisfactory academic record.

This year’s winners are:

Molly Gilliland of St. Francis, Joshua Towner of Tipton, Colby Garrison of Clifton-Clyde, Lauren Ellenz of Tipton, Cody Letourneau of Concordia, Dahn Hanlon of Norton, Katria Kindscher of Concordia, Jaelyn Rumback of Norton, Emma Holloway of Decatur Community, Jeff Otter of Norton, Bryant Addleman of Decatur Community, Mike Gradig of Lakeside, William Crawford of Ellis, Ross Hutson of Lakeside, Noah Bruggeman of Hays, Aydan Dill of Osborne, Cole Schlautman of Hays, Graham Bales of Osborne, Devin Schmidtberger of Hays, Dylan Ford of Bennington, Liam Gatschet of Hays, Isaac White of Minneapolis, Claire Humphrey of Hays, Conner Peck of Minneapolis, Avery Harmoney of Hays, Koyer Hauck of Minneapolis, Cade Becker of Hays, Sage Srna of Tescott, Greg Hughes of Hays, Kiersten Morgan of Pike Valley, Quinton McGuire of Hays, Luke Voss of Plainville, Rylee Burd of Hays, Josiah Slothower of Plainville, Ashton Bickle of Hays, Jace Douglas of Sacred Heart, Harlee Dannar of Hays, Macy Lehman of Sacred Heart, Jordin Myers of Hays, Connor Myers-Elder of Salina Central, Peyton Zimmerman of Hays, Sam Cusick of Salina Central, Ansen Miner of Hays, Charlene Arrieta-Renteria of Salina Central, MyKayla Romme of TMP-Marian, Chloe Highsmith of Salina Central, Rebekah Schroeder of TMP-Marian, Titus Shafer of Salina Central, Mary Greenwood of TMP-Marian, Sophia Harris of Salina Central, Tate Dinkel of TMP-Marian, Lauren Harris of Salina South, Byron Johnson of Ellsworth, Baylee Brin of Salina South, Klayton Bradford of Ellsworth, Jackie Fischer of Salina South, Anna Briggs of Quinter, Rylie Gebhardt of Salina South, Gracie Billips of Hill City, Matthew Redden of Southeast of Saline, Katelyn Wilson of Oakley, Madison Garrison of Southeast of Saline, Nicholas Greenwood of St. John’s Catholic, Nakari Morrical-Palmer of Southeast of Saline, Madison Snyder of Hoxie, Kayla Jaeger of Colby, Harrison Bhend of Goodland, Ashlynn Cramer of Trego Community, Darius Morrison of Colby and Chloe Woods of Trego Community.

For students interested in a Career and Technical Education scholarship, the Foundation offered the following scholarships. These awards are for $4,000 and may be renewed for one additional year provided the student has maintained a satisfactory academic record.

Winners of Career and Technical Education scholarships are Vivieth Espana of Cheylin, Kaleb Dohm of Wheatland, Javier Yanez of St. Francis, Nathan Vollbracht of Wheatland, Kynnedi Steinbrock of Clifton-Clyde, Juleo-Miguel Galeana of Wheatland, Seth LeClair of Clifton-Clyde, Maggy Smith of Hill City, Halle Benne of Clifton-Clyde, Grace Bieker of Hill City, Rebekah Brown of Concordia, Kaylee Richmeier of Hill City, Teague Morford of Decatur Community, Rayleigh Shellito of Hill City, Haley Cranwell of Ellis, Trenton Long of Hill City, Myah McCoy of Ellis, Shelby Wilson of Hill City, Jarret Mader of Ellis, Paige Zadina of Rock Hills, Peyton Unruh of Hays, Aubree Whelchel of Rock Hills, Trinity Gnad of Hays, Troy Duskie of Rock Hills, William Cadoret of Hays, Haley Garst of Rock Hills, Wyatt Grabbe of Hays, Ethan Kenworthy of Rock Hills, Katy Antrim of Hays, Zach Gurka of Rock Hills, Logan Chance of Hays, Savannah Beougher of Oakley, Carson Spray of Hays, Craig Kuhlman of Oakley, Teegan Turnbull of Hays, Jake Moses of Oakley, Kaden Harding of Hays, Sarah Polley of Oakley, Ethan Dreiling of Hays, Selena Johnson of Beloit, Ingrid Coronado of Hays, Haley Channell of Beloit, Shelby Craig of Hays, Wesley Adolph of Beloit, Kastyn Antrim of Hays, Brogan Rothchild of Beloit, Karli Neher of Sonrise Academy in Hays, Dante Perrote of Beloit, Brooklyn Berens of TMP-Marian, Ethan Anderson of Beloit, Taylor Anderson of Victoria, Felicity Clark of St. John’s Catholic, Jarron Schmidt of Victoria, Maggie Eilert of St. John’s Catholic, Jaxon Dinkel of Victoria, Kai Cox of Northern Valley, Lane Schmidtberger of Victoria, Garrett Urban of Norton, Zachary Maske of Victoria, Ella Carter of Norton, Preston Havlas of Quinter, Jonathan Nielsen of Norton, Cashlyn Kvasnicka of Quinter, Clayton Sumner of Norton, Trevor Kaiser of Quinter, Raylyn Paget of Natoma, Zayne Beckner of Quinter, Ricky Mayberry of Natoma, Jordon Lewis of Osborne, Andrew Haffner of Hoxie, Payton Wherry of Osborne, Dayton Bell of Hoxie, Nicholas Hartsock of Osborne, Jayden Fenner of Hoxie, Bailey Mader of Bennington, Bentley Baehler of Goodland, Trustin Ragland of Minneapolis, Allyson Sheldon of Goodland, Reece Wilson of Minneapolis, Jarek Crow of Goodland, Mallorie Church of Tescott, Tarek Koelsch of Smith Center, Scott Jorgensen of Tescott, Hayden Lehmann of Smith Center, Madison Brackney of Logan, Garrett Wanner of Smith Center, Kylee Uhland of Logan, Alexis Holling of Thunder Ridge, Chelsi Brown of Logan, Dalton Bice of Thunder Ridge, Laramee Chestnut of Logan, Max Loyd of Thunder Ridge, Karson Gottschalk of Logan, Trinity Coomes of Thunder Ridge, Madison Solida of Phillipsburg, Adalia Rego of Smith Center, Jessica Gooder of Phillipsburg, Maleia Powell of Brewster, Walter Jacobs of Phillipsburg, Emma Wright of Colby, Ethan Miller of Phillipsburg, Kimberlyn Escobar of Colby, Seth Vacek of Pike Valley, McHaley Carter of Golden Plains, Gentry Thomas of Republic County, Sidney Taylor of Golden Plains, Tristan Allen of Republic County, Morgan Durham of Golden Plains, Trinity Hartsock of Republic County, Oren Hobbs of Trego Community, Kennadi Hobby of Ell-Saline, Tiera Eby Whitaker of Wallace County, Addison Copeland of Salina South, Elliana Edwards of Wallace County, Averi O’Connor of Salina South, Seferino Juarez of Wallace County and Isaac Harper of Salina South.

_ _ _

(Information via Dane G. Hansen Foundation)