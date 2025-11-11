Area Students Among Future KSU Leaders

Students from Salina and Culver are among the next generation of Kansas State University student leaders. Following a competitive application process, 32 first-year students have been selected as new members of Quest Freshman Honorary , a program facilitated by Blue Key Senior Honorary.

Quest works to develop student leaders through mentorship, personal development and campus involvement. Upon selection, members of Quest are paired with mentors from Blue Key.

Under the leadership of Blue Key, Quest takes a behind-the-scenes look at everything that K-State has to offer, providing members with opportunities to tour K-State Athletics facilities, enjoy a meal at the university president’s home and connect with student leaders across campus, fostering a commitment to lifelong service and leadership. Quest provides freshman leaders with the tools necessary to give back to the K-State family.

The following undergraduate students are members of Quest for the 2025-2026 year:

Avery Vogt, advertising and public relations, and Jackson Weidler, business administration, both from Andover; Ava Gustin, medical laboratory science, Carbondale; Oliver Nobert, civil engineering, Clyde; Lillian Hulse, agricultural education, Culver; Allyson Rietcheck, feed and pet food science, Gardner; and Darcy Feist, diets and sports nutrition, Great Bend.

Marisa Wasinger, agricultural education, Hays; Paige Mueller, news and sports media, Hiawatha; Ella Beesley, elementary education, Hugoton; Ayanna Lopez, landscape architecture, Kansas City; Maren Carter, secondary education, and Isabelle Connealy, computer science, both from Lenexa; Anagha Nair, advertising and public relations, and Jocelyn Brott, English, both from Manhattan; and Maggie Chandler, agricultural education, Neodesha.

Ryan Duewer, electrical engineering, Overland Park; Brooklyn Countryman, secondary education, Quinter; Fallon Miller, wildlife biology, Rossville; Aubrey Schmelzle, hospitality management, Sabetha; Carson Ablard, political science, Salina; Charlotte Caldwell, human health biology, Shawnee; Jazzmyne Means, architectural engineering, Stilwell; and Cohen Richardson, construction science, Wichita.

From out of state: Kendra Sutter, communication sciences and disorders, Weldona, Colorado; Reagan O’Farrell, agricultural economics, Appleton City, Missouri; LeAine Caruthers, kinesiology and integrative physiology, Harrisonville, Missouri; Addison Conrad, business management, Lake Winnebago, Missouri; Camden Findlay, music education, Liberty, Missouri; Addi Crouse, animal science and industry, Belgrade, Nebraska; Rysdon Tomlinson, finance, Bennington, Nebraska; and Kate Yeager, animal science and industry, Frisco, Texas.