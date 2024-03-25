Area Sports Postponements

Expected inclement weather in the area for Tuesday, March 26th has adjusted the schedule of many area athletic events.

As previously reported by KSAL, the Saline County Invitational Track & Field Meet has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to Monday, April 22nd.

Additionally, Salina South Softball vs Topeka West has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to Wednesday, March 27th at 3 PM.

Also, Ell-Saline Baseball and Softball vs Hutchinson Trinity has been postponed, and a reschedule date has yet to be announced.

If there are additional area athletic events scheduled for Tuesday that have been postponed that are not included, please email Sports Director Jackson Schneider at [email protected] to help us update our information.