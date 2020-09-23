Area Small Businesses Can Get Up to $25,000 in Grant Help

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with Saline County, Kansas, is assisting small businesses seeking capital in response to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Small Business Grant Fund.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation program offers grants of up to $25,000 to eligible small for-profit businesses located in Saline County, Kansas. These grant funds are designed to assist with loss of income due to the business interruption impacts of COVID-19 and the Stay at Home Order. The grant amount is calculated based on $2,500 per eligible employee.

The total funds available under this grant program are $2,693,313.71; full eligibility criteria, details and a preview of the application are available by visiting www.salinakansas.org/grants.html

The application can be previewed beginning Wednesday, September 23, 2020, the application portal will open on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. For all questions, please email [email protected]

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a non-profit 501c(3) governed by a nine member board of directors and is organized for charitable, scientific or educational, and benevolent purposes including the management of donor funds.